Lawyer for alleged victim of Dani Alves files legal complaint after video circulates on social media

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer representing the woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves has filed a legal complaint with Spanish authorities after a video circulated on social media that reportedly reveals the identity of her client. Ester García, the lawyer of the alleged victim, told The Associated Press her office filed the legal complaint. Spanish newspaper La Vanguardía said García filed the complaint with Catalan police in Barcelona. The Spanish state prosecutors’ office in Barcelona told the AP that it was analyzing the video to see if there were grounds to open a formal investigation. Alves is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. He has denied any wrongdoing.

