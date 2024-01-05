Liz Cheney urges New Hampshire primary voters to take a stand against GOP ‘cowardice’

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — On a mission to keep former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House, Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is urging New Hampshire voters to use their upcoming presidential primary to send a message to the world. Cheney lost her Congressional seat after serving as vice chair of the Congressional committee that investigated Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Speaking at Dartmouth College on Friday, she said voters should tell the world they want to defeat “The plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican party.” She said she hasn’t decided on whether she will make a third-party run for president.

