PepsiCo products are being pulled from some Carrefour grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
PARIS (AP) — Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay’s potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda. The French grocery chain says it pulled PepsiCo products from shelves in France on Thursday and added small signs in stores that say, “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases.” PepsiCo says it will “continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available.” PepsiCo has raised prices by double-digit percentages for seven straight quarters.