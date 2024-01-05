PepsiCo products are being pulled from some Carrefour grocery stores in Europe over price hikes

PARIS (AP) — Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay’s potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda. The French grocery chain says it pulled PepsiCo products from shelves in France on Thursday and added small signs in stores that say, “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases.” PepsiCo says it will “continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available.” PepsiCo has raised prices by double-digit percentages for seven straight quarters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.