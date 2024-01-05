President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge

WASHINGTON (AP) — For his first campaign speech of the year, President Joe Biden is heading to near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the day before the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The Democratic president will talk about how George Washington spoke of democracy as a “sacred cause.” Biden is expected to lay out then-President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack, as a mob of the Republican’s supporters overran the Capitol. More than 100 police officers were bloodied, beaten and attacked by the rioters who overwhelmed authorities to break into the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of votes for Biden, who had won the 2020 election over Trump.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

