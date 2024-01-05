Radio reporter fired over comedy act reinstated after an arbitrator finds his jokes ‘funny’
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
A reporter who was fired for his standup comedy has been reinstated to his job at a Philadelphia-based public radio station through an arbitrator. Jad Sleiman is to be fully reinstated to his position at WHYY, a a Philadelphia-based NPR station, after an arbitrator determined that, while the bits posted to social media could be interpreted as “inflammatory,” the organization “rushed to judgment” in its decision to terminate him.