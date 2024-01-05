Survivors are found in homes smashed by Japan quake that killed 98 people. Dozens are still missing

WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — A woman was pulled carefully from the rubble 72 hours after a 7.6 magnitude quake rattled Ishikawa Prefecture. Deaths climbed to 98 people, and more than 200 people were missing after a series of powerful quakes rattled Japan’s western coast and triggered tsunamis. The Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo found that the sandy coastline had shifted by up to 820 feet seaward in some places. Thousands of Japanese troops have joined the disaster relief effort. With some routes cut off by the destruction, worries were growing about communities in which water, food, blankets and medicine have yet to arrive.

By HIRO KOMAE, AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

