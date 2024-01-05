Tesla recalls over 1.6 million imported vehicles for problems with automatic steering, door latches

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles imported to China to fix problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. The notice said that Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems. In most cases, car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers to get the upgrades. The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla EVs. The recall to fix the door unlock logic control affect 7,538 vehicles.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.