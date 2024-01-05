Texas Tech says Pop Isaacs is ‘in good standing’ after report of lawsuit alleging sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech says basketball player Pop Isaacs is in good standing after a report of a civil lawsuit accusing the team’s leading scorer of sexual assault of a minor. ESPN has obtained a copy of a lawsuit accusing Isaacs of assaulting the 17-year-old girl when the Red Raiders were playing in a tournament in the Bahamas in November. The school says a Title IX investigation started soon after the incident was reported to coach Grant McCasland. The school says the investigation hasn’t revealed any justification for keeping Isaacs from playing. The lawsuit was filed in Lubbock County by the 17-year-old girl’s parents.

