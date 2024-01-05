Thousands of opposition activists languish in prison as Bangladesh gears up for national election
By KRUTIKA PATHI
The Associated Press
DHAKA (AP) — In the months leading to Bangladesh’s national election on Sunday, thousands of opposition supporters and politicians have been arrested. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims 10 of their members have died in police custody and another 20,000 have been arrested on what they say are trumped-up charges. Authorities said the figure was inflated, adding it was likely between 2,000 to 3,000 people, and that their arrests were due to criminal charges and not politically motivated. The BNP and other opposition parties are boycotting the election. This has all but guaranteed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s longest-serving leader, to extend her 15-year-long rule and clinch a fifth term in power.