Track star, convicted killer, now parolee. A timeline of Oscar Pistorius’s life

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A list of the major moments in the life of Oscar Pistorius, the South African double-amputee Olympic runner who was released from prison on parole Friday having served nearly nine years of a murder sentence for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius, 37, has been granted parole in November and is freed on Thursday. However, he will have to live under strict parole conditions until his full sentence of 13 years and five months expires on Dec. 5, 2029.

