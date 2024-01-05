Trump returns to Iowa 10 days before the caucuses with a commanding lead over the Republican field

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is calling on his supporters not to be complacent in the face of a commanding polling lead as he kicks off the sprint to the Iowa caucuses with his first events of the election year. Trump told supporters Friday evening that, “Ten days from now, the people of this state are going to cast the most important vote of your entire lives.” He implored them to turn out on caucus night, warning that, “Bad things happen when you sit back.” The visit came the day before the third anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as part of a desperate bid to keep him in power.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

