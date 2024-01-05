Wisconsin’s Democratic governor says Biden must visit battleground state often to win it
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor says President Joe Biden must make frequent visits to the battleground state if he hopes to win it in November. Gov. Tony Evers says the Democratic president must highlight his successes and the issues that matter to the middle class, not just argue that the fate of democracy is at stake. Evers says that, at 81, Biden’s age is “of course” a concern, but that he can win by showing younger voters why they should care. Four of the past six presidential elections in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point, making the state one of a small number that could go either way in November.