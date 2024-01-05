With banku and jollof rice, Ghanian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year’s Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking. The attempt is being cheered on and widely celebrated in the West African nation. Failatu Abdul-Razak has been cooking at a hotel in the northern city of Tamale where she is aiming to break the Guiness Word Record for a cook-a-thon of 119 hours and 57 minutes held by Irish chef Alan Fisher. West Africa has been gripped in a frenzy of world record attempts in several categories since Nigerian chef Hilda Baci claimed the world cooking record last May before being dethroned by Fisher.

