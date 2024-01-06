11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mother of an 11-year-old who was killed in a school shooting in Iowa this week remembers the boy as a friendly child who exuded happiness. Ahmir Jolliff’s family called him “Smiley.” He was killed on Thursday when a teenager opened fire in the cafeteria of Perry High School before classes were set to begin for the day. Authorities say he was shot three times. Ahmir’s mother, Erica Jolliff, told The Associated Press that her son rushed off to school ahead of her and his sister that day because he was excited to see his friends after winter break.

