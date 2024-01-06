Attack in southern Mexico community killed at least 5 people, authorities say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say an attack in a remote community in the southern state of Guerrero killed at least five people. A human rights groups says at least six others were wounded, but officials say they have not been able to confirm anyone being wounded. The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said late Saturday that those killed apparently died in a burned out vehicle. Investigators’ interviews with residents revealed the bodies were removed by locals before agents arrived. A priest who directs the Minerva Bello Center initially reported Thursday’s attack on Buenavista de los Hurtado. He says six of the wounded made their way to neighboring Tetela del Rio for medical treatment. The group says the community was attacked with drones and gunmen.

