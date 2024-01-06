Biden will give the State of the Union address March 7 in a ‘moment of great challenge’ for the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will give his annual State of the Union address on March 7. The invitation came Saturday from House Speaker Mike Johnson for the president to speak to a joint session of Congress. Johnson said he was inviting Biden “in this moment of great challenge for our country.” The president responded on social media that he is looking forward to delivering the speech. This will be the first State of the Union for Johnson as speaker, and the address will offer an opportunity for Biden to detail his broader vision and policy priorities as he campaigns for reelection this year.

