Death toll from western Japan earthquakes rises to 126 as rain and snow imperil already shaky ground

WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — Aftershocks are threatening to bury more homes and block roads crucial for relief shipments as the death toll from the earthquakes that rattled Japan’s western coastline this week rose to 126. Among the dead was a 5-year-old boy who had been recovering from injuries from Monday’s 7.6 magnitude earthquake. The risk of landslides is growing with rain and snow expected overnight and Sunday. More than 500 people were injured and over 200 people aew still unaccounted for, although the number has fluctuated. Eleven people are reported trapped under two homes that collapsed in Anamizu.

By HIRO KOMAE, AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

