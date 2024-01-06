FBI arrests 3 in Florida on charges of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 insurrection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida residents are in FBI custody on charges that they assaulted officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. The FBI said it arrested 24-year-old Jonathan D. Pollock, his 33-year-old sister, Olivia M. Pollock and 27-year-old Joseph D. Hutchinson at a central Florida ranch early Saturday. They are being held on felony charges pending a Monday arraignment. Indictments say Jonathan Pollock and Hutchinson repeatedly attacked officers guarding the Capitol. Olivia Pollock is accused of punching an officer and trying to grab officers’ batons. No attorneys are listed in court records for the three. The Pollocks’ family has defended them, calling the charges political.

