Islamic State group claims responsibility for a minibus explosion in Afghan capital that killed 2

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in the Afghan capital late Saturday that killed at least 2 people. The Sunni militant group said its members detonated an explosive device on the bus carrying Shiite Muslims. Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran says 14 others were wounded in the attack in Kabul’s western Shiite neighborhood of Dashti Barchi. It was the first attack in the country in 2024. The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan. The group has carried out major assaults on schools, hospitals, and mosques, and has also attacked other Shiite areas across the country.

