Japan prosecutors make first arrest in the political fundraising scandal sweeping the ruling party

Japanese prosecutors have made their first arrest in connection with a major political slush funds scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s already unpopular government. Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office apprehended Sunday former vice-education minister Yoshitaka Ikeda on suspicion of failing to report fundraising proceeds of $276,500 he received from his faction within the governing Liberal Democratic Party, according to officials and local media reports. The scandal that erupted last year swept the ruling party with key members, including those in top Cabinet and party posts, suspected of systematically failing to report several million dollars in funds in possible violation of campaign and election laws

