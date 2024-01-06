Polish farmers suspend their blockade at the Ukrainian border after a deal with the government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state news agency is reporting that Polish farmers who had blockaded a border crossing to Ukraine have ended their protest after reaching an agreement with the government. The farmers’ frustration was one of the challenges facing the new Polish government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which seeks to support Ukraine while also addressing the demands of Polish farmers and truckers whose livelihoods have been hurt by the war. The deal signed Saturday states that the agriculture minister accepts the demands of the farmers, who sought a corn production subsidy of 1 billion Polish zlotys ($250 million), a lower agricultural tax and preferential liquidity loans.

