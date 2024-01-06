Pope Francis warns against ideological splits in the Church, says focus on the poor, not ‘theory’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In a solemn ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis has presided over Epiphany Mass, the last major Christmas season holiday. In his homily on Saturday, Francis warned against “mere outward appearance” in practicing one’s faith. He also cautioned against what he called “basking in some elegant religious theory” instead of finding God in the faces of the poor. With some of the more conservative factions in the Catholic church recently criticizing the pope’s decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples, Francis decried “splitting into groups based on our own ideas” and indicated there was no place for ideology in the Church.

