Russian shelling kills 11 in Donetsk region while Ukraine claims it hit a Crimean air base

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Eleven people were killed Saturday in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s partially occupied Donetsk province, according to regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin. Five children were among the dead and eight further people were wounded in the attack on the Pokrovsk district, he said. Ukraine’s military claimed Saturday it successfully attacked a military airbase in the west of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Russian officials did not comment on the alleged attack, but Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had successfully downed four Ukrainian missiles over the peninsula overnight. Later on Saturday, Russia said its air defense forces had shot down six anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.