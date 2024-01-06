Winter weather batters both US coasts; Sierra snow shuts down I-80; East Coast storm into Monday

BOSTON (AP) — Winter weather is battering parts of both U.S. coasts. In the West, a Sierra Nevada storm packing heavy snow shut down a stretch of interstate Saturday and briefly knocked out power to tens of thousands in Reno, Nevada. New Englanders are bracing for a potent mix of snow and freezing rain through the weekend as that storm makes its way up the East Coast. Winter storm warnings and watches remain in effect throughout the Northeast. Icy roads have made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expects two-thirds of her state to get 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow or more.

By STEVE LeBLANC and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

