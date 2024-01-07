2 dead in Ukraine city of Kherson as Russian soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on front line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has been subjected to numerous shelling attacks from Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region, across the Dnieper River. The head of the Kherson city administration said Sunday that two people died in the shelling attacks and several others were wounded. Meanwhile, Russian military personnel marked Orthodox Christmas on Sunday. In Ukraine’s northeast Kharkiv region, a man was killed and two other civilians wounded in Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district Sunday, according to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. A child was among the wounded. Air defenses shot down 21 of 28 drones launched by Russia overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Russia also launched three anti-aircraft missiles against Ukraine.

By VOLODYMYR YURCHUK and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

