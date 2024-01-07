5 people are trapped in a cave in Slovenia after heavy rainfall causes water levels to rise

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities say five people are trapped in a cave in the southwest of the country because of high water levels caused by heavy rainfall. The group includes a family of three and two guides who have been stuck in the Krizna Jama cave since Saturday when water levels rose inside, blocking the way out. Slovenian rescue teams say divers reached the group on Sunday, moved them to a safe spot envisaged for such emergencies and set up a heated shelter where they will have to wait for water levels to drop enough for them to get out.

