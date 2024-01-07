A dog shelter gets a warm response to its appeal for homes for its pups during a cold snap in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An animal shelter in Poland appealed to the public to adopt or temporarily shelter some of its dogs through a dangerous cold spell. The result of “Operation Frost” took the shelter in Krakow by surprise. People arrived in droves, waited in lines for hours and ended up taking home 120 pups. The shelter sent out its appeal with temperatures forecast to fall to around minus 20 degrees Celsius, or minus 4 Fahrenheit, in parts of southern Poland. The shelter had housed some of its 300 or so dogs in outdoor pens. By Sunday, it said it could house the remaining dogs inside in the warmth.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.