Florida Republicans vote on removing party chairman accused of rape as DeSantis pins hopes on Iowa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party of Florida will vote on removing Chairman Christian Ziegler and select a new leader as police investigate a rape accusation against him. Monday’s vote comes a week before Gov. Ron DeSantis competes in Iowa’s first in the nation presidential caucuses. Ziegler denies the accusation. But the party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation, saying he can’t effectively lead during a critical election year. DeSantis and other Republican leaders have also called on Ziegler to step down, but he has refused. Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder and Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with the accuser.

