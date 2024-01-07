Hundreds evacuate homes, 38 rescued from floods in southeast Australia after heavy storms

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate their homes on Monday after parts of Victoria state were inundated by flooding as wild weather continues to batter Australia’s southeast. The order was issued for parts of small regional towns north of Melbourne. Residents and tourists were told to leave immediately as floodwaters rose to dangerous levels. Multiple flood and thunderstorm warnings were in place across Victoria with the deluge filling streets with water. More than 30 people were rescued from flooding and almost 1,000 calls made for assistance, Victoria State of Emergency Services said.

