Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. The 22-time major winner posted on social media on Sunday that scans in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment. He says: “Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

