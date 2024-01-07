North Korea denies artillery firing and mocks South Korea’s detection capabilities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mocked South Korea’s ability to detect weapons launches by the North. Kim Yo Jong’s statement Sunday came as she denied Seoul’s claim that North Korea fired artillery shells into the sea the previous day. South Korea’s military quickly dismissed her statement as “low-level psychological warfare” and warned it will make a stern response to any provocations by the North. Kim Yo Jong says North Korea only set off explosives on the seashore on Saturday to test the South Korean military’s detection capabilities.

