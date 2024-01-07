Runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport reopens a week after fatal collision

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s Haneda airport is almost back to normal operations a week after a fatal collision suspected to have been caused by human error. Japan’s transport ministry said the runway reopened early Monday and the airport is ready for full operations. The collision occurred when a Japan Airlines plane landed on a runway when a coast guard aircraft was unexpectedly there. All 379 passengers and crew on the JAL plane safely evacuated. Five of the six crew members on the coast guard plane died.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.