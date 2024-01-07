Wrexham’s Hollywood owners revel in the team’s latest big win in FA Cup

SHREWSBURY, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have FA Cup fever just like their soccer club Wrexham. The Hollywood stars were watching from their homes in the United States as Wrexham won 1-0 at local rival Shrewsbury in the third round of the famous competition. The Welsh club will find out on Monday its opponent in the last 32 and there’s a good chance it will be a team from the Premier League. That would excite Reynolds and McElhenney. They bought Wrexham for $2.5 million in 2021 and have made the club the subject of popular fly-on-the-wall TV documentary “Welcome to Wrexham.”

