Young Palestinian girl killed when Israeli police fire at suspected attackers in West Bank unrest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials say a young girl has been killed after police opened fire at a pair of suspected attackers who rammed their car into a West Bank checkpoint. The Sunday evening incident came hours after nine people were killed in other unrest in the occupied territory, which has experienced a surge of violence since Israel’s war against Hamas erupted on Oct. 7. Israeli police say the ramming took place at a checkpoint just outside of Jerusalem. They say they shot a man and woman inside the car, but that the young girl in an adjacent vehicle was also hit. Medics say the girl, who was reported to be 3 or 4 years old, was pronounced dead.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.