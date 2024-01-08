Brazil observes anniversary of the anti-democratic uprising in the capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has observed the anniversary of last year’s uprising in the capital when thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings and called for a military intervention to remove President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from office. Several demonstrations in defense of democracy were set to take place on Monday across the South American country. Brazil’s Federal Police carried out dozens of search warrants as part of their ongoing investigation targeting those responsible for the mayhem. Prosecution plus a ban on Bolsonaro from running for office stands in contrast to the U.S. where Donald Trump is running again for president.

By DIANE JEANTET and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press

