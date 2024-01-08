China intelligence agency says it has detained individual accused of collecting secrets for Britain

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has detained an individual accused of collecting state secrets on behalf of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency MI6. The Ministry of State Security posted on social media Monday that Britain had been cooperating since 2015 with the person, who it said was a citizen of a third nation and had the surname Huang. The ministry said Huang had received training in intelligence gathering and had collected numerous state secrets on repeated visits to China. The definition of state secrets is not clearly defined under China’s opaque political and legal system, and many consulting and advisory firms have been investigated for obtaining information that would ordinarily be in the public record, particularly if they were shared with foreign entities.

