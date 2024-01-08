Haitian judge issues arrest warrants accusing former presidents and prime ministers of corruption

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A judge in Haiti has issued arrest warrants for more than 30 high-ranking officials accused of government corruption, including numerous former presidents and prime ministers. Among those named are former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, as well as former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe, Jean-Michel Lapin, Evans Paul and Jean-Henry Céant. None of those named in the arrest warrant could be immediately reached for comment. But Privert, Lapin and Joseph issued statements denying the allegations. The warrant was issued Friday but leaked over the weekend. It accuses the group of misappropriation of funds or equipment related to Haiti’s National Equipment Center, which oversees the use of heavy machinery.

