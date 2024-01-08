‘King of the NRA’: Civil trial scrutinizes lavish spending by gun rights group’s longtime leader

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office says the longtime head of National Rifle Association operated as the “King of the NRA.” Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell argued in an opening statement in a civil trial that Wayne LaPierre spent lavishly on himself, showered allies with country club memberships and no-show contracts, and punished dissenters. The trial involves a lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against the NRA, LaPierre and three current or former executives in 2020. James, a Democrat, alleges they cost the organization tens of millions of dollars from questionable expenditures. Defense lawyers are expected to give their opening statements Tuesday.

