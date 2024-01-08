Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa 18 years after they became a couple

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa 18 years after the two actors became a couple. The 56-year-old Bonet filed documents to end her marriage to the 44-year-old Momoa in Los Angeles County court Monday. The petition cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The filing says neither person should get financial support and says seeks joint custody of their two teenage kids. Momoa, best known for the “Aquaman” movies, and Bonet, best known for “The Cosby Show,” began dating in 2005, were married in 2017, and separated in 2020. It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.