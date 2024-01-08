Skip to Content
News

New transit hub coming to Coachella

By
Published 11:17 AM

Construction for a new transit hub in Coachella will begin this week. 

The transit hub will be located on 4th Street and Cesar Chavez Street. 

The project will take an estimated six months to complete. 

The construction is a part of Coachella Prospera, a $22 million grant to the city. The grant is helping to invest in the city’s fight against climate change. Coachella Prospera also hopes to improve sustainability in the city. 

Hear about the construction of the new transit hub on News Channel 3 at 5:00 PM. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content