New transit hub coming to Coachella

Construction for a new transit hub in Coachella will begin this week.

The transit hub will be located on 4th Street and Cesar Chavez Street.

The project will take an estimated six months to complete.

The construction is a part of Coachella Prospera, a $22 million grant to the city. The grant is helping to invest in the city’s fight against climate change. Coachella Prospera also hopes to improve sustainability in the city.

Hear about the construction of the new transit hub on News Channel 3 at 5:00 PM.