New York governor to outline agenda ahead of crucial House elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to deliver her annual State of the State address. The Democrat on Tuesday will outline her agenda for the ongoing legisaltive session and is expected to focus on crime, housing and education policies. The address will come as both Republicans and Democrats place increased attention on New York as a potential battleground state for the U.S. House in November, adding a level of national importance to the governor’s agenda this year. The legislative session will also include a contentious congressional redistricting process that could have a major impact on which party controls the House.

By MAYSOON KHAN and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.