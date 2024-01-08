Norwegian mass killer begins second attempt to sue state for alleged breach of human rights

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 people in a far-right terror attack in 2011, launches his second attempt at suing the state accusing the Justice Department of breaching his human rights. He claims that prison isolation since he was jailed in 2012 amounts to inhumane punishment under the European Convention on Human Rights. He failed in a similar attempt in 2016 and 2017, when his appeal was ultimately slapped down by the European Court of Justice. But his lawyer says the additional years in solitary confinement and the faltering mental health of his client means he should have more contact with other inmates.

