Slovenian rescuers bring out 5 people trapped in a cave since Saturday by high waters
By ALI ZERDIN
Associated Press
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s rescuers have successfully extracted five people who had been trapped in a cave for more than two days because of high water levels. A doctor says no one needed medical help and all have taken the ordeal well. A family of three adults and their two guides, all from Slovenia, got stuck in the cave on Saturday because of heavy rainfall. The rescue was possible after water levels receded inside the Krizna Jama cave. A six-member team of divers carried out the hours-long rescue operation, bringing them out in a small boat.