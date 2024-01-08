Students rally at the Iowa Capitol days after Perry school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — This year’s Iowa legislative session kicked off with student protestors filling the Capitol rotunda to call for stricter gun laws just days after a school shooting in Perry, Iowa, that left one 11-year-old boy dead and seven other people wounded. High school and college students in the Des Moines area walked out of classes Monday. They came to the Iowa Capitol, where a couple hundred people rallied in response to last week’s shooting. Students were joined by parents, activists and Democratic legislators just hours after the 2024 session official began.

