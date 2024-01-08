Taiwan’s defense ministry issues an air raid alert saying China has launched a satellite

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued an alert saying China has launched a satellite and urging caution days before the island’s elections. Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections Saturday that China has described as a choice between war and peace. In English, the presidential alert sent to residents’ mobile phones cautioned there was a missile flyover. The alerts went off in the middle of an international news conference by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. He clarified it was a satellite launch, told journalists not to worry, and proceeded with the news conference. China views Taiwan as a renegade province that must come under its control.

