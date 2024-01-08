Skip to Content
The US and UK say Bangladesh’s elections extending Hasina’s rule were not credible

By JULHAS ALAM
Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The United States and the United Kingdom say the elections that extended Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule were not credible, free and fair. Hasina’s party won more than two-thirds of the parliamentary seats contested Sunday while turnout was low and the main opposition party boycotted. Violence and arrests of political opponents had occurred in the weeks leading up to the vote. The U.S. said the elections were not free and fair and the UK said they fell short of democratic standards. Hasina said Monday the elections were free and fair.

