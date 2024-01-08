The US and UK say Bangladesh’s elections extending Hasina’s rule were not credible

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The United States and the United Kingdom say the elections that extended Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule were not credible, free and fair. Hasina’s party won more than two-thirds of the parliamentary seats contested Sunday while turnout was low and the main opposition party boycotted. Violence and arrests of political opponents had occurred in the weeks leading up to the vote. The U.S. said the elections were not free and fair and the UK said they fell short of democratic standards. Hasina said Monday the elections were free and fair.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.