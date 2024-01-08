US secretary of state rallies Mideast leaders to prepare for Gaza’s post-war future

AL ULA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says four key Arab nations and Turkey have agreed to begin planning for post-conflict reconstruction and governance of Gaza once Israel’s war against Hamas ends. Blinken spoke Monday after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi prince’s winter camp in the west of the kingdom. Blinken is on a diplomatic mission aimed primarily at preventing the conflict from spreading amid resurgent fears of a regional war. Arab countries had previously resisted U.S. calls for post-war planning to begin, insisting that there must first be a cease-fire and a sharp reduction in civilian suffering under Israel’s military offensive.

