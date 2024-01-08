Virginia lawmakers set to take up proposal to help fund new arena for Capitals, Wizards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to take up legislation to enable Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to build a new professional sports arena and entertainment district in Alexandria. The legislation is expected to be among the most high-profile issues legislators grapple with during the 2024 session, which begins Wednesday. Youngkin announced in December the state had the framework of a deal to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac. Lawmakers are being asked to create a public entity to help finance the project. Supporters say it’s a generational win for a state without a major professional sports team. Critics call it a giveaway to the wealthy.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.