2 convicted politicians who took refuge for hours at Poland’s presidential palace are arrested

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two convicted politicians who took refuge for hours in Poland’s presidential palace have been arrested by police. Their arrests Tuesday were a dramatic escalation of a standoff between the new and previous governments. President Andrzej Duda is aligned with the former government and has made clear he will oppose the agenda of new Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has promised to restore democratic norms. Duda welcomed the two members of the former ruling party into the palace as police went to their homes to arrest them. The men had been convicted of abuse of power. Duda pardoned them in 2015, but the Supreme Court overturned the pardons last year and ordered a retrial.

