3 people mistakenly eat laundry detergent in Taiwan election giveaway gone awry

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — At least three people have been hospitalized after mistakenly eating colorful pods of liquid laundry detergent that were distributed as a campaign freebie in Taiwan’s presidential race. Taiwanese media reports said the victims thought the pods were candy. The pods came in partially clear packaging with photos of Nationalist Party candidate Hou Yu-ih and his running mate. Writing on the bag says each pod can wash up to eight kilograms (18 pounds) of clothes. Those hospitalized included a man and woman in their 80s who were released after having their stomachs flushed. A Nationalist Party official apologized for the incident.

